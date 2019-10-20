Play

Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Sunday matinee

Lundqvist will man the crease for Sunday's matinee against Vancouver, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist made some spectacular saves in Friday's loss to the Capitals but still gave up four goals. He'll be hoping for some better defensive play in front of him against a Canucks team that just suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Devils on Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories