Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Sunday matinee
Lundqvist will man the crease for Sunday's matinee against Vancouver, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist made some spectacular saves in Friday's loss to the Capitals but still gave up four goals. He'll be hoping for some better defensive play in front of him against a Canucks team that just suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Devils on Saturday.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Beaten four times in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Washington•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Fades late in loss to Oilers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday versus Oilers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets win No. 450•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.