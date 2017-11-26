Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Sunday
Lundqvist will start in the blue paint for Sunday's home tilt against Vancouver, Matt Calamia of the Rangers' official site reports.
King Henrik appears to be an attractive option in goal for Sunday's matchup, as he's been on fire in his last four starts -- going 3-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .971 save percentage -- and will be taking on a Canucks team that ranks 24th in league scoring.
