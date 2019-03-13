Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting versus Vancouver
Lundqvist will man the visitor's crease Wednesday in Vancouver, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
The King lost three consecutive starts before winning his last one, and Lundqvist will hope to record back-to-back wins for the first time since Jan. 31 on Wednesday when the Rangers take on Vancouver. The Canucks enter play having lost five of their last six.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs win after rough start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Facing Devils•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Terrific effort squandered•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Losing streak continues•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Defending cage Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...