Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting versus Vancouver

Lundqvist will man the visitor's crease Wednesday in Vancouver, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The King lost three consecutive starts before winning his last one, and Lundqvist will hope to record back-to-back wins for the first time since Jan. 31 on Wednesday when the Rangers take on Vancouver. The Canucks enter play having lost five of their last six.

