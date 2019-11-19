Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Wednesday

Lundqvist will guard the crease at home versus Washington on Wednesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist is winless in three straight games in which he gave up 13 goals on 84 shots (.845 save percentage). The Swede is currently sporting a career-worst 3.54 GAA in 11 appearances this year and has yet to earn a shutout. In fact, King Henrik hasn't blanked a team since the 2017-18 campaign, which is a far cry from the netminder who twice reached the 10-shutout mark in a season.