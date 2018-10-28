Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starts against Kings
Lundqvist will start in net Sunday against the Kings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lundqvist enters Sunday's game with a respectable save percentage of .920 but a record of just 2-5 on the season.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Surrenders three in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Sustains minor upper-body injury•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Another rough outing•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Calgary•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 34 saves in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.