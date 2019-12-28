Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Steadily improving
Lundqvist allowed three goals on 42 shots in a 5-3 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday.
The veteran netminder struggled in his last appearance versus the Flyers, but outside of that game, he's been very solid this month. In his last five contests, Lundqvist is 2-2-1 with a .912 save percentage. That's got him trending in the right direction with a 9-8-3 record, 3.11 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.
