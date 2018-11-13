Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stifles Canucks in win
Lundqvist stopped 25 of 26 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.
King Henrik continues his resurgence, and he's now 4-0-1 over his last five starts with a strong .933 save percentage. Lundqvist may not be in his prime any more at 36 years old, but he's demonstrating that he still has something left in the tank.
