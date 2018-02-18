Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stopping pucks Sunday afternoon

Lundqvist will get the home start against Philadelphia on Sunday, David Satriano of NHL.com reports.

Lundqvist was yanked after letting in five goals on 27 shots to the Senators on Saturday, and he's now lost three straight, logging a .879 save percentage in that span. The veteran netminder will have a chance to stop the slide against a streaky Flyers squad that has won five of six games, averaging 3.5 goals per game in that span. The Rangers haven't provided the ample offensive support in nine February games, though, averaging less than two scores per game, so consider Lundqvist a risky start in the second half of back-to-back matchups.