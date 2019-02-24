Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stopping pucks Sunday

Lundqvist will start in the road net for Sunday's game versus the Capitals.

Lundqvist has marked the win column just once over six games in February, although he held his own with a .919 save percentage in that span. He has a tough matchup against the Capitals on tap, as they rank ninth in the league with 3.29 goals per game. The Rangers will be lacking their usual offensive support as well with Mats Zuccarello traded and Kevin Hayes sitting out as a precautionary measure.