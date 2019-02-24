Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stopping pucks Sunday
Lundqvist will start in the road net for Sunday's game versus the Capitals.
Lundqvist has marked the win column just once over six games in February, although he held his own with a .919 save percentage in that span. He has a tough matchup against the Capitals on tap, as they rank ninth in the league with 3.29 goals per game. The Rangers will be lacking their usual offensive support as well with Mats Zuccarello traded and Kevin Hayes sitting out as a precautionary measure.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Plays well in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Turns aside 43 in win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drops fourth consecutive start•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...