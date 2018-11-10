Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 28 shots in OT loss to Red Wings
Lundqvist stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Staked to a 2-0 lead after two periods, Lundqvist wasn't able to seal the deal, giving up the tying goal with just over two minutes left in the third and then getting beat by Dylan Larkin in the final seconds of overtime. The veteran netminder still boasts a 3-0-1 record over his last four starts, and his .921 save percentage would be his best mark since 2014-15 if he can keep it up.
