Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 30 in comeback win
Lundqvist made 30 saves in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Golden Knights.
Lundqvist kept his team in it by making a plethora of difficult saves in the first two periods, but was victimized by poor defensive plays that led to a trio of rebound goals and a penalty shot goal. His efforts were rewarded with a win thanks to four unanswered third-period tallies by New York. While the veteran goaltender looks to be rounding into form after a slow start, he will be tough to trust until his team figures things out in its own zone. New York's offseason decision to add more skill and youth on the blue line should lead to more offensive support for Lundqvist as the season wears on, but the short-term effects have been ugly judging by his 3.21 GAA and .898 save percentage.
