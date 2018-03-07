Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 31 in loss to Jets
Lundqvist saved 31 of 33 shots during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Winnipeg.
After making 50 saves in his previous outing, this checks out as another solid showing from Lundqvist with the Jets checking out as a daunting opponent. Despite the defensive shortcomings in front of him, the veteran owns a respectable 25-22-5 record, .916 save percentage and 2.88 GAA for the campaign.
