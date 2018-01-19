Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 34 to beat Buffalo

Lundqvist made 34 saves to beat the Sabres by a 4-3 score Thursday.

Lundqvist defeated countryman Robin Lehner, whose dad was once Lundqvist's goaltending coach, for his 21st victory of the season. Two of the three goals against King Henrik came on Buffalo power plays, but he made a fabulous glove save with 2.5 seconds left to prevent a 6-on-4 power play from succeeding. After a slow start, Lundqvist's adjustment to a more aggressive style has catapulted him right back into the elite echelon at his position.