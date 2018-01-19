Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 34 to beat Buffalo
Lundqvist made 34 saves to beat the Sabres by a 4-3 score Thursday.
Lundqvist defeated countryman Robin Lehner, whose dad was once Lundqvist's goaltending coach, for his 21st victory of the season. Two of the three goals against King Henrik came on Buffalo power plays, but he made a fabulous glove save with 2.5 seconds left to prevent a 6-on-4 power play from succeeding. After a slow start, Lundqvist's adjustment to a more aggressive style has catapulted him right back into the elite echelon at his position.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting in goal Thursday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Holds off Flyers for 20th win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Gets starting nod against Flyers•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 42 shots in loss to Penguins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: No rest for the weary•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...