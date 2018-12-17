Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 37 in defeat
Lundqvist gave up four goals on 41 shots in Sunday's overtime loss to Vegas.
Lundqvist has struggled of late, as he is 1-1-3 in his previous five outings and has given up a minimum of three goals in each contest. Even with his struggles, the netminder figures to continue to see the bulk of the starts the rest of the way over backup Alexandar Georgiev.
