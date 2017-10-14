Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 40 shots in defeat

Lundqvist faced 42 shots and turned aside 40 on Friday for a 3-1 loss at Columbus.

Lundqvist did his part against the Blue Jackets, but New York's offense didn't give him ample support. The King's .951 save percentage was actually well above his career average against Columbus (.905), but as long as the Blueshirts struggle to score, wins will be hard to come by for the veteran netminder.