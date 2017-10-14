Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 40 shots in defeat
Lundqvist faced 42 shots and turned aside 40 on Friday for a 3-1 loss at Columbus.
Lundqvist did his part against the Blue Jackets, but New York's offense didn't give him ample support. The King's .951 save percentage was actually well above his career average against Columbus (.905), but as long as the Blueshirts struggle to score, wins will be hard to come by for the veteran netminder.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Saves 20 in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start against St. Louis•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Blanks Habs for first win of season•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Right back to work Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Now possible he'll start Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...