Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 41 for first win

Lundqvist made 41 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

A Kevin Hayes turnover at the offensive blue line led to a shorthanded San Jose goal just 4:31 in, but Lundqvist picked things up from there and allowed his team to escape the first period tied 1-1 despite being outshot 17-6. He was beaten again on a 3-on-1 in the middle frame, then proceeded to shut the door and allowed his team to come back. New York's young team is still working out the kinks defensively, but Lundqvist has looked terrific early in the season despite mixed results for the Rangers.