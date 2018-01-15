Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 42 shots in loss to Penguins
Lundvist made 42 saves on 46 shots in Sunday's loss to the Penguins.
Lundqvist turned in a strong performance, but the Rangers' offense dried up after a strong opening period and the Penguins took over. The King has dropped three of his last four games, falling to 19-11-4 on the season with a .923 save percentage. Lundvist certainly hasn't been playing poorly of late and is worth a start whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Draws start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: No rest for the weary•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 38 saves in shootout win•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes defeat to Blackhawks•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drawing second start of 2018•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Grabs Winter Classic win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...