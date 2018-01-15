Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 42 shots in loss to Penguins

Lundvist made 42 saves on 46 shots in Sunday's loss to the Penguins.

Lundqvist turned in a strong performance, but the Rangers' offense dried up after a strong opening period and the Penguins took over. The King has dropped three of his last four games, falling to 19-11-4 on the season with a .923 save percentage. Lundvist certainly hasn't been playing poorly of late and is worth a start whenever he gets the nod.