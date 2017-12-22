Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 44 in shootout loss

Lundqvist saved 44 of 47 shots during Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey.

This tough-luck loss ended a three-game winning streak for Lundqvist, but he still sports a solid 17-8-3 record, .921 save percentage and 2.59 GAA for the campaign. He's quickly found his form after a slow start, and the veteran can be started confidently until proven otherwise. It definitely is a little concerning that the Rangers have allowed the second most high-danger scoring chances (13.07) in the league, though.