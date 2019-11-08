Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 45 to top 'Canes

Lundqvist made 45 saves in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Lundqvist stood on his head to earn his second win in as many nights, helping his team pull out the victory despite a 47-19 deficit in shots. Any doubt about Lundqvist's standing as the starter in New York has been erased these past two nights, but the Rangers' young defense corps continues to hemorrhage scoring chances in front of him.