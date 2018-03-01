Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stops 50 shots in win

Lundqvist closed February by stopping 50 of 55 shots in a 6-5 overtime win against Vancouver on Wednesday.

On one hand, Lundqvist made it six straight games where he's conceded at least three goals. On the other, the King had to deal with 55 shots in this contest compared to 27 that his own team put up. Given the workload, this performance will rate as acceptable, but he and his defense have to play better most nights.