Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Strong performance but gets little support
Lundqvist made 26 saves in a 3-1 loss to Buffalo on Saturday night. He allowed two goals.
Lundqvist has played incredibly well so far. He has allowed just four goals in two games so far, but his team just hasn't given him much support. Lundqvist will be hard to depend on in fantasy circles as an aging starter on a rebuilding team.
