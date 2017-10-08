Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Struggles against Leafs
Lundqvist was yanked from Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs after he let up five goals on 18 shots, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
It's never easy to go on the road and play in a hostile Toronto environment, and the Leafs were able to drive him out of the game early. Letting up five goals in any game isn't something to be proud of, but the Leafs have a strong offense that was able to light up the Jets for seven goals Wednesday. It'll be interesting to see how the Rangers approach Sunday's game against the Canadiens in regards to who will start in net.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Drawing tough road start Saturday•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Victim of Avalanche in season opener•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Protecting cage for home opener•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Expected to play full 60 minutes•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Puts knee injury behind him•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Played through knee pain en route to gold•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...