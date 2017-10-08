Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Struggles against Leafs

Lundqvist was yanked from Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs after he let up five goals on 18 shots, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

It's never easy to go on the road and play in a hostile Toronto environment, and the Leafs were able to drive him out of the game early. Letting up five goals in any game isn't something to be proud of, but the Leafs have a strong offense that was able to light up the Jets for seven goals Wednesday. It'll be interesting to see how the Rangers approach Sunday's game against the Canadiens in regards to who will start in net.