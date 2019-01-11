Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Struggles versus Isles continue
Lundqvist made 16 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Lundqvist continued his struggles against the crosstown rivals, having allowed nine goals on 37 Islanders shots this season. The Rangers actually played a nearly flawless third period after trailing 3-2 through two frames, but Neal Pionk failed to put a body on Josh Bailey in front, allowing Bailey to score the winner on the Islanders' only third-period shot with 1:26 remaining. Don't be surprised to see backup Alexandar Georgiev in net when these two teams meet again Saturday, since Georgiev already has a shutout win over the Isles this season.
