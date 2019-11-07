Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Stymies Red Wings
Lundqvist made 35 saves in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
The 37-year-old turned in arguably his best performance of the season, albeit against the offensively-challenged Red Wings. It was the first time in 2019-20 that Lundqvist held an opponent to under two goals and he earned his second win in his last two starts. These are still baby steps but there are encouraging signs after a shaky start to the season.
