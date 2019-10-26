Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Sunday start

Lundqvist will be in goal Sunday against Boston, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist has lost three of his last four starts but will get the nod Sunday against the Bruins after helping lead the Rangers to a win in his last start, making 31 saves in a 6-2 win over the Sabres. With a 2-3-0 record to go along with a 3.25 GAA and .912 save percentage, it's been a hot-and-cold start to the year for King Henrik. He can still conjure up magic on any given night, but Lundqvist isn't the elite fantasy option he once was.