Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Surrenders five to Devils
Lundqvist allowed five goals on 44 shots during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey.
The veteran has only won one of his past seven starts and owns an underwhelming .911 save percentage and 3.35 GAA during that stretch. With the Rangers eliminated from the playoffs and rebuilding, Lundqvist probably shouldn't be considered a strong option for either of New York's upcoming road games against the Islanders and Flyers.
