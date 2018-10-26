Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Surrenders three in loss

Lundqvist made 33 saves on 36 shots Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Chicago.

This was a better evening for the King compared to his past two starts, and he did it against a Chicago offense that's just as powerful as the Washington and Calgary sides that lit him up. Still, Lundqvist faced 36 shots, a number that is just too high against good offenses. He's likely to keep facing a lot of shots throughout the year as the Rangers try to rebuild, which means that as great as the Swede is, there aren't likely to be many games where he gives up fewer than two.