Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Sustains minor upper-body injury
Lundqvist is dealing with an upper-body issue that is considered minor, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports. He is still expected to be available as the backup to Alexandar Georgiev for Tuesday's home game against the Panthers.
Rangers coach David Quinn said King Lundqvist is in good enough shape to start, but the plan all along was for primary backup Georgiev to get a look in this next contest. The Rangers didn't call a goaltender up from AHL Hartford, which corroborates the notion that Lundqvist's injury isn't serious.
More News
