Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes 3-0 loss despite 32 saves

Lundqvist made 32 saves in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

Lundqvist kept his team in it, allowing just one goal in each period. However, the injury-riddled lineup in front of him was unable to crack Islanders counterpart Jaroslav Halak despite firing 50 shots on net. While the veteran Swede's still capable of stealing wins against anyone, he's going to have to do it with a glorified AHL team around him, especially if the Rangers sell at the trade deadline as promised.