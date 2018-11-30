Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes 3-0 loss

Lundqvist's 31 saves on 34 shots weren't enough in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa scored just 2:06 in and never looked back, largely carrying play against a lethargic Rangers club that's yet to record a non-shootout win on the road. Lundqvist will hope to end those road woes Saturday in Montreal, having now held 10 of his last 11 opponents to three goals or fewer.

