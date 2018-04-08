Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes 5-0 loss in season finale
Lundqvist saved 35 of 40 shots during Saturday's 5-0 loss to Philadelphia.
The 36-year-old veteran finishes the campaign with a mediocre 26-26-7 record, .915 save percentage and 2.98 GAA. He's under contract through the 2020-21 season at an $8.5 million cap hit, so Lundqvist projects to be the No. 1 netminder for the Rangers until he chooses otherwise. Unfortunately, the fantasy setup is unlikely to improve drastically by next fall, so expecting a notable rebound to his numbers is probably ill-advised.
