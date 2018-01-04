Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes defeat to Blackhawks

Lundqvist made 30 saves on 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.

The score was deceptive because the Blackhawks put home two goals with Lundqvist pulled for the extra man. He's now held his opponent to three goals or fewer with him on the ice in 10 straight contests, making him about as reliable a netminder as you'll find right now.

