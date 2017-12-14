Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes loss against Senators
Lundqvist made 27 saves on 30 shots in a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
Lundqvist hasn't been quite as strong on the road in December, winning both starts in the Garden but losing to Washington and Ottawa on the road and posting a .900 save percentage in both defeats. It's not his fault that he's faced 70 shots in those two games, but he does need to get his road performances up to the level that he's shown in Manhattan for both the Rangers and his fantasy owners.
