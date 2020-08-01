Lundqvist made 34 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Getting the surprise start over Igor Shesterkin (undisclosed), the veteran netminder was beaten by Jaccob Slavin just 61 seconds into the game after a defensive breakdown by the Rangers. Lundqvist then turned back the clock and put together a vintage performance to keep his team in the game, but New York couldn't climb out of the hole. Shesterkin's status is uncertain for Game 2 on Monday, but Lundqvist's strong showing suggests he's more than up to the task if he's needed in the crease again.