Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes second straight loss
Lundqvist stopped 28 of 32 shots in a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Monday.
Vegas got to Lundqvist twice in the game's opening four minutes and cruised from there. Lundqvist had been performing well as of late and will likely be back between the pipes Thursday in Columbus. The 37-year-old is 7-6-2 this season with a 3.21 GAA and .910 save percentage.
