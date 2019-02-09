Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes tough loss to Carolina

Lundqvist stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

The game was scoreless through two periods, but Lundqvist got beaten early in the third, and Carolina iced things with two empty-net tallies in the final 75 seconds. Despite the loss, it was arguably the veteran netminder's best performance since the calendar flipped to 2019 -- the last time he allowed less than two goals was in a 2-1 win over the Blues on New Year's Eve.