Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Taking on Colorado

Lundqvist will start between the pipes in Saturday's road game against the Avalanche, MSG Network's Dave Maloney reports.

Lundqvist has been pretty sharp in his last two starts, picking up back-to-back wins over the Flyers and Sabres while posting a 2.00 GAA and .937 save percentage over that span. The Swedish goaltender will look to keep rolling and pick up his 22nd victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Colorado club that's averaging 3.68 goals per game at home this campaign, second in the NHL.