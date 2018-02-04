Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending goal Saturday

Lundqvist led the Rangers onto the ice before Saturday's game against the Predators, meaning he's in line for the road start.

Hank will have a lot to overcome to pick up the win in this one. The Rangers are 8-12-2 on the road and 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Predators are 17-5-3 at home and 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests. If that isn't discouraging enough, Lundqvist has a 3.17 GAA and a .908 save percentage in his last 10 outings.