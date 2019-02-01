Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending net Saturday
Lundqvist will start between the pipes Saturday against the visiting Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Lundqvist has won each of his last four contests, making 104 saves on 114 shots while posting a 2.50 GAA and .912 save percentage. The King will have a tough test coming to town Saturday. The Lightning boast the highest goals per game average (3.96) and power play percentage (29.8 percent) in hockey. In addition, Tampa Bay winger Nikita Kucherov leads the league in points (79) while center Brayden Point is tied for third-most in goals scored (30).
