Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine against Sens
Lundqvist will guard the cage against Ottawa on the road Friday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Lundqvist will take the first game of the Rangers' upcoming back-to-back while Alexandar Georgiev gets the nod versus Montreal on Saturday. After struggling through a trio of poor performances, the veteran Lundqvist made 30 saves in a win over the Capitals on Wednesday and will look to get his season back on track against the lowly Senators.
