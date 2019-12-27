Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine Friday

Lundqvist will patrol the blue paint versus the Hurricanes at home Friday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist will make his third consecutive start, despite having given up five goals on 30 shots (.833 save percentage) his last time out. In his previous clash with Carolina, the Swede stopped 41 of 43 shots in a winning effort. Coach Dan Quinn wouldn't commit to using backup Alexandar Georgiev versus Toronto on Saturday, which leaves open the door for Lundqvist to take both games of the Rangers' back-to-back.