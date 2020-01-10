Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine Saturday
Lundqvist will guard the goal Saturday in St. Louis.
Lundqvist has ceded the starting duties to Alexandar Georgiev each of the last three games but will get back on the saddle Saturday as he looks to uneven his 9-9-3 season record with a win. It certainly won't be easy, as the veteran netminder will be taking on a Blues team sporting a plus-21 goal differential at home.
