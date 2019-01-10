Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine Thursday

Lundqvist will defend the cage against the Islanders at home Thursday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Lundqvist got rocked to the tune of five goals on 17 shots before getting the hook the last time he squared off with the cross-town rivals. King Henrik has been far from royal this season, as he is 12-11-7 with a career-worst 3.04 GAA and .909 save percentage. At this rate, the Swede likely will miss the 30-win threshold hold for a second straight year.