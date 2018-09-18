Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tending twine Wednesday

Lundqvist (knee) will defend the cage against the Flyers on Wednesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Lundqvist -- who sat out the World Championships due to a knee injury -- will get his first taste of game action Wednesday. King Henrik should log 60-plus games this season, but may struggle to register 30 wins again this year given the rebuild occuring around him.

