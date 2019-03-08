Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Terrific effort squandered
Lundqvist stopped 43 of 45 shots but was ultimately saddled with a 3-2 shootout loss Thursday in Detroit.
Lundqvist made 40 stops through regulation and got all three pucks sent his way in overtime, but one shootout goal against was all it took to keep him out of the win column for the fourth straight game and eighth time in his last nine. With the Rangers icing a subpar lineup after selling off at the trade deadline, Lundqvist's redraft league value is about as low as it's been at any point in his stellar career.
