Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Three straight wins

Lundqvist made 30 saves in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

King Henrik has now strung together three straight wins and four in his last five starts. But he has allowed four goals in three of his last five, so regardless of the wins, Lundqvist's game is clearly on the decline. His .902 save percentage is 41st in the NHL; his 3.08 GAA is 37th.

