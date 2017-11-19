Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tipped for Sunday's start

Lundqvist will tend the twine for Sunday's matchup with Ottawa, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

King Henrik got a tough break in his most recent appearance, taking a loss despite stopping 40 of 42 pucks Friday against the Blue Jackets. When Lundqvist returns to the crease Sunday it will be his ninth consecutive start, and he may begin to show some signs of fatigue against an Ottawa team that's scoring 3.39 goals per game -- the fifth-best mark in the league.