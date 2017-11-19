Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tipped for Sunday's start
Lundqvist will tend the twine for Sunday's matchup with Ottawa, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
King Henrik got a tough break in his most recent appearance, taking a loss despite stopping 40 of 42 pucks Friday against the Blue Jackets. When Lundqvist returns to the crease Sunday it will be his ninth consecutive start, and he may begin to show some signs of fatigue against an Ottawa team that's scoring 3.39 goals per game -- the fifth-best mark in the league.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 40 saves in loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Looking to rebound in Columbus•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Pulled against Chicago•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting against Chicago•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Backstrops Rangers to six straight wins•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Between pipes for matinee•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...