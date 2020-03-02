Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tough day against Philly
Lundqvist made 21 saves in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
Three of Philly's five goals were scored on the power play, and the fourth came on a short-handed, odd-man rush after Ryan Strome coughed up the puck, giving Lundqvist little chance to keep the Rangers in the game in his first start in nearly a month. The veteran netminder now has a 3.19 GAA and .904 save percentage on the season as he slowly gets phased out of the crease by New York.
