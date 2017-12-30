Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Tough-luck loser Friday

Lundqvist halted 33 of 35 shots from the Red Wings on Friday, but he was done in during the shootout.

The King came into this contest with a 5-3-1 record -- including four shutouts -- to complement a .936 save percentage against the Wings in his career, and he actually improved on that already robust save mark with Friday's performance for which we'll give him an 'A' for effort. Lundqvist yielded regulation tallies from fleet-footed forward Andreas Athanasiou and captain Henrik Zetterberg in the second and third frames, respectively, and then Frans Nielsen -- the NHL's all-time leader now with 47 career shootout goals -- went five-hole on the veteran puck plugger to hand him a tough road loss. The Rangers are off until Monday, when they'll be in Buffalo to take on the Sabres.