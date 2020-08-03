Lundqvist stopped 30 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 38-year-old wasn't as sharp as he'd been in Game 1, surrendering a hat trick to Andrei Svechnikov, but the end result was the same. With the Rangers now facing elimination, don't be surprised if they make a change in net Tuesday night -- whether that means turning to Igor Shesterkin (undisclosed), or even Alexandar Georgiev if Shesterkin isn't yet ready to go.